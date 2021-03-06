The Gordon Lee Trojans led 8-1, but had to hang on to pick up an 8-6 victory at Ringgold last Monday night.
The Trojans racked up three doubles as part of a three-run first inning. Kade Cowan had the initial two-bag knock and, following a walk, Cade Peterson delivered a RBI-double before Blake Rodgers drove in two with the third double of the frame.
Brody Cobb had a sacrifice fly in the second and Gordon Lee would add four more runs to their side of the scoreboard in the fourth. A balk with the bases loaded brought in the first run, Peterson recorded a two-run single and Rodgers added an RBI-single to make it 8-1.
The Tigers clawed their way back to make it a two-run game and they brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh. However, reliever Bo Rhudy got a pair of strikeouts and a fly ball to end the game.
Rhudy pitched 1.1 innings to record the save, striking out three and allowing a hit and a walk. Jake Poindexter threw the first four innings to get the win. He gave up two runs — one earned — on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Tanner Wilson also pitched 1.2 innings, surrendering four earned runs on two hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Peterson finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Rodgers had two hits, a walk and three RBIs. Cowan went 2 for 5 as the trio accounted for seven of Gordon Lee’s nine hits.
Gordon Lee 13, Ringgold 3
The two teams completed the home-and-home series Friday night in Chickamauga and it was the Trojans scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth inning and adding six more an inning later to sweep the series.
The score was tied 3-3 with Gordon Lee batting in the bottom of the fifth. The first two Trojans went down on strikes and Peterson had strike three called on him, but the third strike would get away and Peterson would scamper to first base to keep the inning alive.
Four singles and one walk later, Gordon Lee had a 7-3 lead. Griff Collins had the big hit in the inning, a two-run single.
Rodgers capped a huge night with a three-run homer just one inning later. Two more runs would score on an error before Jacob Neal delivered a walk-off double to win the game in six innings.
Rodgers went 3 for 4 with a homerun, a double and four RBIs. He also got the win in relief, allowing just one hit in three innings of work, striking out five batters and walking three. Riley King got the start and allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out four batters in three innings.
Neal finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Collins also had two RBIs in the game. Nate Dunfee and Poindexter each had two hits and one RBI. Cobb delivered an RBI-double and Cowan also was credited with an RBI.
Gordon Lee 10, Heritage 0
Rhudy and Wilson combined on a two-hitter and the Trojans rolled to their fourth consecutive victory with a win in the final game of the 2021 Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Saturday.
Gordon Lee (5-1) put up three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Brodie Genter. Peterson had a two-run single and Rodgers followed with a two-run double in the second, while two walks, two hit batsmen and a passed ball allowed the Trojans to add on two more runs in the third.
Cobb also finished with two RBIs, one on a sacrifice fly and one after getting hit with a pitch with the bases loaded.
Rhudy threw four strong innings against the Generals, allowing just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts, while Wilson fanned two hitters in one inning of relief.