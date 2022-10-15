101922_CCN_FowlerChambers.jpg

Gordon Lee first baseman Kate Chambers makes a putout at first as Ridgeand’s Emma Fowler lunges for the bag. The Lady Trojans finished tied with LaFayette at the top of the Region 6-AAA standings, but Gordon Lee will be the No. 1 seed in the state tournament on a tiebreaker.

 Scott Herpst

A super competitive Region 6-AAA softball race came down to the final day of the regular season last Tuesday, and in the end it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans claiming the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.

Gordon Lee did its part with a 10-1 home victory over Ridgeland and then waited out LaFayette’s result with Bremen, a game the Lady Blue Devils won, 4-0.

