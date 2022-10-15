A super competitive Region 6-AAA softball race came down to the final day of the regular season last Tuesday, and in the end it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans claiming the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.
Gordon Lee did its part with a 10-1 home victory over Ridgeland and then waited out LaFayette’s result with Bremen, a game the Lady Blue Devils won, 4-0.
Those results left both Gordon Lee and LaFayette with 11-3 records in region play, which invoked the tiebreaker — fewest runs allowed in the two regular season meetings between the two tied teams.
LaFayette took the first meeting with Gordon Lee, 8-4, but the Lady Trojans picked up a 10-5 victory in the rematch. Gordon Lee totaled 13 runs allowed in the two games, one fewer than the 14 allowed by LaFayette.
As a result, Gordon Lee (21-5) will host a four-team super regional this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 20-21). Their first opponent will be Douglass of Atlanta, the No. 4 seed out of Region 5. The other two teams, Pickens (Region 7, No. 2) and Hebron Christian (Region 8, No. 3), will be the other two teams participating in the double-elimination mini-tournament.
The GL-Douglass game will start at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by Pickens versus Hebron at 2:30. The winners will face off at 5 p.m., while the first-round losers will play at 7:30.
The elimination bracket final will be Friday at 1 p.m., followed by the championship game at 3:30. A second winner-take-all game, if needed, would be played at 6 p.m.
Gordon Lee entered the week ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by Score Atlanta, while Pickens was No. 8.
No. 3-ranked LaFayette (18-5-1) will face Cedar Grove, the No. 3 seed from Region 5, in a loaded super regional that will also include No. 7-ranked Franklin County (Region 8, No. 4) and top-ranked Wesleyan, the Region 7 champion, who will host the regional in Peachtree Corners.
The Wesleyan-Franklin County game will start at 12 noon on Thursday, followed by LaFayette versus Cedar Grove at 2 p.m. The winners will face off at 4 p.m., while the first-round losers will play at 6.
The elimination bracket final will be Friday at 3 p.m., followed by the championship game at 5. A second winner-take-all game, if needed, would be played at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Ringgold (10-14) took the No. 4 spot from 6-AAA. The Lady Tigers will open their super regional against Region 5 champion Sandy Creek in Sandy Creek, while the other first-round game will pit White County (Region 7, No. 3) against Oconee County (Region 8, No. 2).
Dates and game times for Ringgold’s super regional were still unknown as of press time.
The winner of each super regional will advance to Columbus for the Elite Eight.
GORDON LEE 10, RIDGELAND 1
Last Tuesday’s game saw the home team jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. E.G. Hixon singled and scored on an RBI-double by Gracie Helton. Helton later scored on a single off the bat of Abby Logan.
One inning later, Dallas Wagoner walked and Macartney Angel doubled before Hixon drove in two runs with a two-out single. Helton then blasted a two-run homer — her fifth of the year — to make it a 6-0 ball game.
Then in the third, Kate Chambers led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice bunt from Sophia McDonald. Wagoner, Angel and Chloee Fryar connected on back-to-back-to-back singles before a triple by Hixon cleared the bases.
The Lady Panthers’ only run came in the top of the fifth inning. They loaded the bases with two outs before Hadley Middlebrooks scored on a sacrifice fly from Marissa Moreland. Moreland finished 3 for 3 on the day, while Middlebrooks and Gisele Tankersley each had a hit.
Hixon was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and five RBIs in the victory. Helton had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Logan and Angel each had two hits, while Tenslee Wilson picked up one hit.
Sydney Garrett pitched all five innings, striking out four batters and issuing one walk.
For Ridgeland, Tankersley pitched the first 2.1 innings. She struck out two batters and walked one, while Katie Wagner threw the final 1.2 innings in relief. The Lady Panthers, without a senior on the roster, ended the year 7-19 overall and 3-11 in region play.
BREMEN 4, LAFAYETTE 0
The Lady Ramblers came into their regular season finale at Bremen needing a victory to secure the outright Region 6-AAA championship. However, the Lady Blue Devils scored three times in the first inning and added one more run in the second to defeat the Orange-and-Black for the second time this season.
The bottom of the first inning saw the first three batters reach base. The first run scored on a double by Hali Duke, the second run scored on an error and the third came home on a sacrifice fly.
An inning later, Alivia Matthews doubled and scored on an error.
The Lady Ramblers left at least one runner on base in six of the seven innings. A double play in the bottom of the fifth thwarted a solid scoring chance and LaFayette loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to get one across.
Jaselyn Couch finished 2 for 4 with a stolen base for LaFayette, while Raven Yancy, Olivia Acuff and Emma Parker all had singles.
Olivia Free pitched the first five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout. Ava Brown gave up one hit in one inning of relief.