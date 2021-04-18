The Gordon Lee Trojans clinched another Region 6-A championship last week, but do not show any signs of coasting into the Class A Public School state playoffs.
Gordon Lee continued to stand on the gas after three impressive wins over Trion sandwiched around a mid-week win over Armuchee.
Gordon Lee 4, Trion 1
The Trojans opened the week at home on Tuesday and five runs in the game would be scored in the first inning.
After the Bulldogs scored on a two-out error, the table was set for the Trojans with walks in the bottom of the frame. Cade Peterson tied it up with a sacrifice fly. Cody Thomas gave Gordon Lee the lead with an RBI-single and, following another walk, Garren Ramey came through with a two-out, two-run single.
Thomas finished 3 for 3 and accounted for half of Gordon Lee's six hits, while Kade Cowan and Jake Poindexter also had singles. Nate Dunfee drew a walk, scored a run and had three of Gordon Lee's five stolen bases.
Bo Rhudy pitched the first five innings, giving up three hits and three walks. The run he allowed was unearned and he finished with five strikeouts to get the win. Brodie Genter allowed two hits and struck out three batters to record a two-inning save.
Gordon Lee 6, Armuchee 0
The Navy-and-White pounded out 12 hits in Wednesday's home win. Cowan, Peterson, Brody Cobb and Griff Collins each collected two hits. Cowan, Dunfee and Garren Ramey each had a double. Dunfee and Thomas drove in a pair of runs apiece, while Cowan and Jacob Neal each recorded one RBI.
Three pitchers combined to allow just two hits. Blake Rodgers went five innings, giving up just one hit and a pair of walks, while striking out four batters. Tanner Wilson surrendered one hit in one inning of relief, while Cobb also worked an inning, walking two, but not giving up any hits.
Gordon Lee 11, Trion 0
The Trojans scored in every inning but the second in Friday's opener. Jake Poindexter had a big game with six innings of three-hit ball to get the victory. He struck out 10 batters and walked just one and helped himself by going 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, including a solo homer in the top of the fourth.
Cobb continued his sizzling season with a double and a triple and two RBIs, while Peterson had three hits, including a double, and one RBI. He also threw an inning of relief, walking one batter and striking out three.
Rodgers had a double and collected a pair of RBIs. Cowan had two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Dunfee drove in a pair of runs. Ramey had one RBI and Neal scored twice.
Gordon Lee 10, Trion 0
Friday's nightcap saw the Trojans score five times in the top of the first inning, capped by a two-run homer off the bat of Genter, while a two-run double by Cobb highlighted a five-run top of the fourth. Both finished the game with three RBIs.
Dunfee and Cowan had two hits apiece with Dunfee collecting an RBI. Peterson and Thomas also had solo RBIs in the victory.
Riley King fanned six batters and walked three in four innings as the starter. He allowed just three hits, while Wilson pitched the fifth. He gave up one hit and one walk and struck out two Trion hitters.
Gordon Lee (24-2, 12-0) was scheduled to wrap up the regular season this week. They will a region game at Mt. Zion on Tuesday before a non-region game at Sonoraville on Wednesday. Mt. Zion is slated to come to Chickamauga for two games on Friday to wrap up the three-game Region 6-A series.