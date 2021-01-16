The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans fell to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in Region 6-A action last week with a pair of tough losses.
Armuchee girls 56, Gordon Lee 41
In Chickamauga last Tuesday night, Addison Sturdivant and Emma McGraw shared team-high honors with 11 points for Gordon Lee, while Riley Shirley scored seven points.
Sidney Gasaway and Emma Langston each had three points, while two each from Emma Phillips, Ashlyn Schmidt and Macy Sharp rounded out the scoring.
Bowdon girls 47, Gordon Lee 42
The Lady Trojans took a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter on the road Friday night, but were unable to hang on for the victory as the Lady Devils rallied for the win.
Bowdon held Gordon Lee to just six points in the final quarter and made 5 of 8 free throws over the final eight minutes to help seal the victory.
Gasaway had four 3-pointers for Gordon Lee as she finished with 12 points. McGraw had 11 points, followed by five from Sharp and four from Sturdivant. Phillips and Langston each knocked down a 3-pointer and Shirley rounded out the scoring with two points.
Bowdon boys 78, Gordon Lee 48
A career-high 27 points by Will Carswell was not enough for the Trojans to overcome a 31-point performance by Bowdon’s A.J. Johnson in Friday’s nightcap.
Logan Simerley scored nine points for Gordon Lee. Cayden Powell had six points, while Sam Fehr and Conner Whitman each dropped in three. The Trojans also fell to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the region with the loss.
Gordon Lee opened the week with a 52-42 loss to Armuchee. Individual scoring was not available as of press time.