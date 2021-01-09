The Gordon Lee Trojans took a 24-18 lead into the locker room on Friday night and held on over the final two quarters to pull out a 43-41 victory on the road at Region 6-A rival Trion.
Hunter Holmes scored 15 points for the Trojans (1-2 in Region 6-A), including four 3-pointers. Will Carswell scored 10 points for the Navy-and-White. Cayden Powell had seven points. Dawson Knight drained a pair of threes to finish with six points while Logan Simerley added five.
Dawson Brown scored 24 points for the Bulldogs with five 3-pointers, while Rob Brown added 10 points.
Heritage boys 47, Gordon Lee 27
Simerley and Carswell each had eight points for the Trojans (4-5) in a road loss on Saturday night. Knight finished with six points, followed by three from Holmes and two by Conner Whitman.
The Trojans opened last week with a 89-54 region loss at Fulton Leadership Academy on Tuesday in their first-ever meeting with the Gryphons. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Trion girls 42, Gordon Lee 28
The Lady Trojans (1-2 in Region 6-A) built a 21-14 lead on the No. 7-ranked Lady Bulldogs in the first half on Friday, but saw it evaporate behind a big third quarter from the home team.
Summer Vaughn and Chloe Murdock had 11 points each for Trion.
Emma Langston knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, but was the only Lady Trojan in double figures. Emma Phillips had five points, followed by Emma McGraw with four, Addison Sturdivant with three and Riley Shirley with one.
Heritage girls 52, Gordon Lee 31
The Lady Generals built up a nine-point lead after one quarter and continued to add to it throughout the rest of Saturday night’s game.
McGraw led the Lady Trojans (4-5) with 11 points. Sidney Gasaway finished with seven points and Sturdivant ended the night with five. Ashlyn Schmidt kicked in four points, while Phillips and Macy Sharp both added two.