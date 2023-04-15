Needing to complete a two-game sweep of Ridgeland in order to have a chance to compete for the Region 6-AAA title this week, the Gordon Lee Trojans took care of business with a pair of victories against their Walker County rivals last week.
Needing to complete a two-game sweep of Ridgeland in order to have a chance to compete for the Region 6-AAA title this week, the Gordon Lee Trojans took care of business with a pair of victories against their Walker County rivals last week.
The Trojans scored twice in each of the first two innings before erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth in Game 1 of the series on Thursday.
A Nate Dunfee triple in the bottom of the first was followed up by an RBI-single by Kade Cowan. Cowan later scored on a double by Brodie Genter and two runs would race home on errors in the bottom of the second.
The big fourth inning included a two-run double by Dunfee and a two-run single by Cowan. Dunfee finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, while Cowan was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Cooper Jackson went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in a run, while additional RBIs were collected by Bo Rhudy, Barrett Dockery and Tyler Forester.
Blake Rodgers, who was named the recipient of this year’s Taylor Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship prior to the game, gave up just three hits and four walks in five innings. The senior finished with 10 strikeouts.
Hudson Couch had a double for Ridgeland, while Kain Brown and Wyatt Blevins also had singles. Austyn Acuff struck out three batters in three innings on the hill, while Ronnie Franklin and Dallas Bilbrey both pitched in relief.
The Navy-and-White completed the sweep a day later with a win at Jay Smith Field in Rossville.
Aiden Goodwin pitched seven strong innings for the Trojans, allowing just three hits and one walk. He finished with a season-high 12 strikeouts.
Dockery had a solo home run and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Cowan was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Rodgers collected two hits and Holt Roberts went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
The only run of the game for the Panthers came on a solo shot by Couch in the bottom of the third inning. Ethan Waters had the other two hits for Ridgeland, one of which was a double.
Blevins took the loss. He allowed four earned runs in five innings, striking out seven and walking five. Dakotah Tillman-Leonard pitched two innings and allowed one earned run with two strikeouts.
Ridgeland (2-17, 0-12) was scheduled to LaFayette on Tuesday of this week before playing at LaFayette on Thursday to close out the season.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee (18-6, 10-2) was slated to head to Ringgold on Tuesday. They will host the region-leading Tigers on Thursday to complete a two-game series that will decide the 6-AAA champion.
