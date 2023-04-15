041923_CCN_KadeCowan.jpg

Ridgeland’s Lincoln Platt has to climb the ladder to snare a throw as Gordon Lee’s Kade Cowan looks to slide in safely at second.

 Jan Wright

Needing to complete a two-game sweep of Ridgeland in order to have a chance to compete for the Region 6-AAA title this week, the Gordon Lee Trojans took care of business with a pair of victories against their Walker County rivals last week.

GORDON LEE 12, RIDGELAND 0

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In