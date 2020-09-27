The Gordon Lee cross country teams traveled to Cartersville on Saturday for the Wire2Wire meet at Dellinger Park.
Jake Lee was 24th overall for the 11th place Trojans with a time of 18:24. Carson Carpenter (19:22) was next for Gordon Lee, followed by Carter Pullen (20:45), Cody McCutcheon (21:14) and Luke Taylor (22:08).
Aiden Goodwin clocked in at 28:15 for the Trojans in the boys’ JV race.
Barrett McAree of Centennial crossed the line in 16:25 to win the meet by 14 seconds over Calhoun’s Felipe Barrios (16:39).
Chattahoochee High School won the boys’ title with 55 points, narrowly edging out Cartersville (57), while Rome (116) was third.
Lexi Pavese of Cherokee ran a 20:38 to win the girls’ championship, while Jamie Marlowe of Grady (20:42) was a close second.
Grady had 35 points to win the team title, followed by Centennial (68) and Cartersville (75).
The Lady Trojans did not have enough runners to qualify for the team awards. Haley Hartman (24:17) and Cora Fehr (25:33) ran in the varsity race, while Isabella Rodgers (31:55) took part in the girls’ JV race.