The Gordon Lee Trojans shook off a season-opening loss to score back-to-back wins last week over a pair of teams from Region 6-AAAA.
Gordon Lee 6, Northwest 1
The Trojans picked up their first win of the season with a road victory last Monday.
Cade Peterson scored on a Will Sizemore and Sizemore would later score on an RBI-double off the bat of Brody Cobb. Gordon Lee got some breathing room by plating four runs in the top of the seventh. Peterson led off the inning with a triple and later scored, while J.D. Day delivered the big blow with a three-run homer.
Jake Wright pitched three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out three batters and walked just one. Riley King allowed one earned run on a walk in 2.2 hitless innings. He finished with one strikeout. Bo Rhudy struck out two batters in less than an inning of work, while Peterson fanned two batters in his one inning on the hill.
Gordon Lee 5, Heritage 0
The Trojans parlayed six hits into five runs and moved to 2-1 on the season with a home shutout over the Generals on Saturday.
Peterson gave the Trojans a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the bottom of the second. Then in the bottom of the fourth, Cody Thomas led off with a double, which was followed by an RBI-double off the bat of Blake Rodgers. Two outs later, Nate Dunfee singled and Sizemore walked to load the bases.
Day picked up an RBI after drawing another walk and Cobb was credited with a tough RBI as he was hit by a pitch.
Gordon Lee’s six hits came from six different players. Jake Poindexter got the win on the mound as he allowed just two hits and two walks in four innings of work with seven strikeouts. Peterson, along with King and Tanner Wilson, all worked one inning of relief each.
C.J. Robertson got the start for the Heritage, who fell to 0-3 with the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four walks and six hits with five strikeouts. Landon Skeen pitched 2.1 innings in relief, walking one and striking out two.
Calhoun 13, Heritage 3
The visiting Jackets scored six runs in the top of the second inning and the top of the third to build a 13-0 lead last Monday before an RBI-single from Pete Padgett in the bottom of the fourth inning to got the Generals on the board. Padgett’s hit scored Robertson, who led off the inning with a double.
The final two runs for the Generals came in the bottom of the fifth. Caden Snyder singled and scored on a two-out double by Robertson and Alex Mixon would later double to bring in another run. Robertson finished 2-for-3, while Padgett, Cade Kiniry and J.T. Eaton all had singles at the plate.
Kiniry took the loss on the mound. He threw 1.1 innings, allowing five hits and three walks. Five of the seven runs he allowed were earned and he finished with one strikeout. Skeen threw 1.2 innings, allowing six runs — all earned — on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. Padgett pitched the final two innings. He finished with three strikeouts and did not allow a hit, a walk or a run.