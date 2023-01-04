Northwest Georgia Broadband Map

The areas shaded in darker are areas that have broadband connections in Walker County and surrounding Northwest Georgia counties.

 Georgia Broadband Program

Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties, including Gordon and Floyd counties.

When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations across the state, many in rural communities most in need of high-speed internet access.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

