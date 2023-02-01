Gordon County sports calendar Feb 1, 2023 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Feb. 7BASKETBALLCalhoun girls at Cartersville, 6 p.m., Cartersville High SchoolCalhoun at Cartersville, 7:30 p.m., Cartersville High SchoolSOCCERCalhoun girls at Southeast Whitfield, 5:30 p.m., Southeast Whitfield County High SchoolCalhoun at Southeast Whitfield, 7:30 p.m., Southeast Whitfield County HighBASEBALLCalhoun Middle School scrimmage vs. Rome, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Recreation DepartmentWednesday, Feb. 8TENNISCalhoun Middle School vs. Rockmart, 4:30 p.m., Calhoun Tennis ComplexThursday, Feb. 9SOCCERCalhoun vs. Coahulla Creek, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolBASEBALLCalhoun Middle School vs. Darlington, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun Rec DepartmentFriday, Feb. 10BASKETBALLCalhoun girls vs. Dalton, 7 p.m., The HiveCalhoun vs. Dalton, 8:30 p.m, The HiveBASEBALLCalhoun scrimmage at North Paulding, 5:55 p.m., North Paulding High SchoolSOCCERCalhoun girls at Pickens, 5:30 p.m., Pickens High SchoolCalhoun at Pickens, 7:30 p.m., Pickens High SchoolTENNISCalhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, 4:30 p.m., Adairsville Middle SchoolSaturday, Feb. 11BASEBALLCalhoun junior varsity doubleheader at Alexander, first game at 1 p.m. and second game at 3:30 p.m., Alexander High SchoolWRESTLINGCalhoun qualifiers at 5A state traditional sections, location and times to be determinedSonoraville qualifiers at 4A state traditional Sectionals, location and times to be determined. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Cartersville man sentenced in drug trafficking, body dismemberment case 21-year-old indicted in Nov. 2022 stabbing, mutilation of recent BYU grad Looking north: Developers and businesses are eyeing North Rome - here's what's coming Branson and TYM USA officially merge, corporate headquarters to be located in Rome New national chain store coming to Indian Hills Shopping Center Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.