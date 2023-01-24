Gordon County sports calendar Jan 24, 2023 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, Jan. 31BASKETBALLCalhoun girls vs. Cass, 6 p.m., The HiveSonoraville girls at Cedartown, 6 p.m., Cedartown High SchoolCalhoun vs. Cass, 7:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville at Cedartown, 7:30 p.m., Cedartown High SchoolSOCCERSonoraville girls vs. Christian Heritage, 5 p.m., The FurnaceSonoraville vs. Christian Heritage, 7 p.m., The FurnaceThursday, Feb. 2SOCCERCalhoun girls vs. Gordon Central, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolCalhoun vs. Gordon Central, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, AtlantaFriday, Feb. 3BASKETBALLCalhoun girls at Hiram, 6 p.m., Hiram High SchoolSonoraville girls vs. Northwest Whitfield, 7 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun at Hiram, 7:30 p.m., Hiram High SchoolSonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., The FurnaceSOCCERCalhoun girls at LaFayette, 5 p.m., LaFayette High SchoolSonoraville girls at Adairsville, 7 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolCalhoun at LaFayette, 7 p.m., LaFayette High SchoolSonoraville at Adairsville, 7 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls state qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, AtlantaSaturday, Feb. 4SWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls state qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, AtlantaWRESTLINGCalhoun at the Area Traditionals tournaments, 8 a.m., Cass High SchoolSonoraville at Region 7-4A traditionals tournament, 8:30 a.m., To be announced Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Four adults face felony charges after seven children rescued from trash filled home One dead following officer-involved shooting in Gordon County Pedestrian struck on Second Avenue bridge, knocked onto path below Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports. Georgia's Kirby Smart touches down at area high schools on Friday. Big game ahead today for Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; more NFL playoffs. Second Calhoun Chick-fil-A location could soon be a reality Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.