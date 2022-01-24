As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families in communities today face increased hardship. Hunger and poverty, already at unacceptable levels, are affecting children at an alarming rate, and the hunger that kids face today has the power to impact the rest of their lives.
As part of No Kid Hungry’s continuing effort to ensure all children in Georgia remain nourished and healthy, seven districts have received $271,000 in grant funding to help feed more children at school. Since the beginning of the pandemic, No Kid Hungry has distributed nearly $2.5 million to schools, districts and community organizations throughout Georgia, helping recipients serve over 43 million meals to kids in the state.
“As students in Georgia continue to face the uncertainties of the pandemic, school meals remain a critical lifeline,” said Eleni Towns, Associate Director for the No Kid Hungry Campaign. “No child should struggle with an empty stomach in the classroom. Georgia’s schools have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic. We are proud to support school nutrition professionals to do the important work to reach more kids with the healthy meals, even as they face tremendous challenges with staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions.”
Grantees plan to use funds to purchase equipment, hire additional staff, and implement creative solutions to continue to feed students even as new challenges arise.
This round of No Kid Hungry grants will support the following districts: