Gordon County Schools has announced several administrative changes throughout the district over the last few months as Superintendent Kim Fraker worked with her staff to best position people in places to succeed.
Mostly recently, the Gordon County Board of Education approved the hiring of Shelley Allen as the principal of Tolbert Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year. This action comes one month after the board announced that Sket Angland would be transferred to Ashworth Middle School to serve as the principal next school year.
A native of Gordon County, Allen is a Gordon Central High School alumnus and a long-term employee of the school district. Mrs. Allen currently serves as the assistant principal at W. L. Swain Elementary School, a position she has held since 2016. Prior to her role as assistant principal, Allen served as an instructional coach for math and science and lead teacher for the Special Education Department at Sonoraville Elementary School.
When asked about her new position, Allen commented, “I am grateful for the opportunity to begin a new journey at Tolbert Elementary and to continue the standard of excellence that has become the expectation at Tolbert.”
Allen holds an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University, as well as both a Master and Bachelor of Science degrees from Kennesaw State University.
The board also approved Kim Pruett to fill the assistant principal vacancy at Sonoraville High School for the 2020-2021 school year. Pruett has served as the district assessment and student information coordinator since 2017. Before moving to the district office, Pruett worked at Sonoraville High School, where she filled to role of district gifted coordinator and was the social studies department instructional supervisor. She also taught at Sonoraville Middle School early in her career.
Pruett holds a specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and will complete a Tier I Educational Leadership Endorsement in June. She is also an alumnus of the University of Georgia, where she earned both a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in education.
“I am thrilled and very thankful to have the opportunity to return to Sonoraville High School. I look forward to working with students and faculty to continue the traditions of excellence at SHS," Pruett said.
Both of these educators will begin their new positions in July.
Move movement
Amy Parker, previously CEO of the Gordon County College and Career Academy, has transitioned to the district-wide position of director of Communications and Community Engagement. Parker, who has been with Gordon County Schools since 1997, said she is excited about the opportunity to work with the community to strengthen programs throughout the district.
“While I am sad to be leaving the College and Career Academy, a project I have been with since its inception, I am excited about representing the entire school district as we work to build stronger relationships with many of the same partners in education who have helped make the academy a success,” said Parker.
Alice Mashburn, who was named assistant superintendent in December, has taken over the academy CEO responsibilities as a portion of her duties in her new role.
The 2020-2021 school year will bring additional changes to the College and Career Academy, as well as Ashworth Middle, Tolbert Elementary, Red Bud Middle and Sonoraville High schools.
Mark Waters, Ashworth Middle School assistant principal has made plans to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Steffan Larson, who has served as the Gordon County College and Career Academy Coordinator since 2016, will transfer to Ashworth Middle School to replace Waters.
Scott McClanahan, who has served as a principal at both the middle school and high school levels and is the current Ashworth Middle School principal, will transition to the College and Career Academy to serve as the principal.
McClanahan is enthusiastic about being a part of the academy’s continued success, stating, “I have been an administrator in the district for 13 years, and I have seen the positive impact the Academy has had on our students. I look forward to working with the academy staff and our business and industry partners as we continue to build upon the success that has already been established in preparing students for college, careers and beyond.”
Stepping in to lead Ashworth Middle School will be Angland, most recently Tolbert Elementary School's principal. Angland has been with the school district since 1996. She initially served as a physical education teacher and eighth-grade math teacher at Ashworth Middle School. She later became the system math specialist and later the assistant principal at W. L. Swain Elementary before moving into the principal’s role at Tolbert Elementary School in 2010.
“I am excited to return to Ashworth Middle where I began my career,” said Angland.
Red Bud Middle and Sonoraville High schools’ changes will come in the way of assistant principal positions.
Matt Fox, current assistant principal at Red Bud Middle School, will move to Sonoraville High School, and Becky Reynolds, current Sonoraville High School assistant principal, will take Fox’s position at Red Bud Middle.
The assistant principal vacancy created by the board’s approval in January to name Allen Bowen director of Human Resources will be also be posted as a vacancy for which the district will seek applicants.
“We have extraordinary leaders, and I am glad we are able to give many of them a chance to put their varied talents to use in significant ways throughout our district. I am proud of the work of our leadership team and I look forward to seeing the excellence these leaders will bring to their new positions,” said Fraker following the announced changes.
Other changes
The Gordon County Board of Education named a new director of Human Resources and two new district instructional coordinators during its meeting in January.
Allen Bowen, who currently serves as the associate principal at Sonoraville High School, stepped into the human resources position following its former holder Mashburn’s promotion to assistant superintendent. He has been with the school district since 2002 and initially served as a social studies teacher at Gordon Central High School before moving to the assistant principal role in 2006. In 2008, he became principal at Sonoraville Middle School, where he served for six years. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Carson-Newman College and master and specialist degrees from Lincoln Memorial University in educational administration and supervision.
“I am both excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve Gordon County Schools at the district level. I look forward to building new relationships and sustaining existing ones, as we work together to increase employee engagement throughout the system at every level,” said Bowden.
He will finish out the school year at Sonoraville High School and officially transition to his new position on June 1.
Katie Edwards and Jamie Parlo are now in the district instructional coordinator roles. They began work in these new positions earlier this month.
Edwards has served as the literacy specialist at Belwood Elementary School since 2015. Before that, she was a first grade teacher at Belwood Elementary and a third grade teacher at West End Elementary in Rome. She has a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, with an ESOL endorsement, and is currently enrolled in a master’s program in teacher leadership.
Parlo is a long-term employee of Gordon County Schools. She first began her career with the district in 1999 at Fairmount Elementary School before later transitioning to Tolbert Elementary, where she has served as a classroom teacher in multiple grade levels and, most recently, as the math specialist for the school. Parlo holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in early childhood education, as well as gifted certification.
As district instructional coordinators, Edwards and Parlo will be responsible for enhancing and improving instruction by providing professional development for all Title I schools (K-8) in the district.
Transportation, nursing
Back in December, the county BOE approved Gordon Central alumnus Tim Watkins as the director of transportation and Heather Hunt as lead nurse for Gordon County Schools this week during a called meeting.
As an ASE Master Certified Technician for Automotive (A1-A9) and Medium/Heavy Truck (T1-T8), Watkins has most recently served as the automotive technology instructor at Gordon Central High School. Prior to his work in the classroom, Watkins worked in the transportation department for Calhoun City Schools, servicing, maintaining and repairing the school system fleet. His work experience also includes performing mandated inspections on a school bus fleet, bus repairs, coordinating routes, handling disciplinary issues and making judgment calls during inclement weather situations. Watkins also brings with him experience from both the military and private industry as a diesel mechanic.
“I’m very honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve Gordon County Schools, its students and its parents in this expanded role. I’m a product of Gordon County Schools and this community, and it will always be my home. I look forward to serving as transportation director with transparency, integrity and our students’ safety at the forefront,” said Watkins.
He began his new position immediately.
Hunt began overseeing the nursing program for the school district in January.
Hunt is an alumnus of Gordon Central High School and a summa cum laude graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She has been a registered nurse for more than 24 years and spent much of her career in the Emergency Department at the former Gordon Hospital.
During the past four years, Hunt has worked with Gordon County Schools and has served in several capacities in addition to her role as school nurse. She is a first responder team leader, CPR instructor, Chattahoochee Technical College CNA instructor and volunteer coach for the Gordon Central track team. Most recently, she was presented with a Lifesaver Award from Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County superintendent, for her efforts in managing a life-threatening student emergency on the GCHS campus.
Mike Evelti, executive director of Student Services, is excited to have Hunt step into her new role.
“Mrs. Hunt has been a tremendous asset to the nursing program as the school nurse at Gordon Central High School, and I am confident that she will do well leading the program throughout the district,” he said.