Gordon County Schools recognizes state champions

During the May Board of Education meeting, students who had earned a state championship in their respective competitions during the month of April were honored for their accomplishments.
From Gordon Central High School, several were recognized for State Literary first place in individual and group events, including Trio Hailey Sloan, Aubry Dorsey and Itzel Lopez ; Quartet Luke Hare, Seth Hare, Heath Richardson and Jude Clance; Aubry Dorsey for Comedic Oral Presentation; and Lainey Richardson for Personal Essay.
Also recognized for Governor’s Honors State Level was Gordon Central's Catherine Hughes, and from Red Bud Middle School was Chloe Young, state winner of the FFA State Agriscience Fair in the Animal Systems competition. Sonoraville High School's Josh Carr was also recognized as state winner of FFA State Tractor Operations.
Also on hand to be recognized and congratulated by the Board of Education was Nikki Hampton, teacher at W. L. Swain Elementary School, who was recently named a Georgia Teacher of the Year finalist.