CHILD FIND REQUIREMENT NOTICE
All children ages 0-21 are entitled to a free education, and that includes children with physical, mental or emotional problems. Some of these children are not identified. Please help us locate and identify them.
For more information, please call the Gordon County Board of Education, Special Education Office at 706-629-4474 or email Alecia Segursky, Director Exceptional Student Services at asegursky@gcbe.org if you know of a child with a disability that has not yet been identified.
DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS
In compliance with the Georgia Records Act, the Gordon County School District’s records retention schedule, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) regulations on destruction of data collected, maintained or used in the provision of a free and appropriate public education of students with disabilities in the District’s schools, the Special Education Department announces its intention to destroy special education records as indicated below after the following date: October 1, 2021. Records for students who were enrolled in a special education program in the district’s schools who were born before January 1, 1997 and were twenty-two (22) years of age as of July 1, 2019 are no longer needed for educational purposes. A student or parent may need these records for Social Security or other reasons. If you, as a former special education student or parent of a former special education student, wish to obtain these records prior to destruction, you should contact the Special Education Records Department at the Gordon County Schools Central Office, 205 Warrior Path, Calhoun, GA 30701. Positive identification will be required before the records will be released to the individual.
For more information, contact Marianne Crawford, Special Education Records Clerk at 706-629-4474 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.