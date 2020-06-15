Gordon County Schools will host two modified graduation ceremonies for its two high schools, the school system announced recently.
Officials said in a member released they while they realize there is no replacement for the pomp and circumstance that traditionally accompanies a graduation ceremony, Gordon County Schools has created a plan to offer the best, safest solution for an in-person graduation experience for the Class of 2020.
“Understanding there are restrictions that must be followed, the plan includes the opportunity for each graduate alongside their closest family/friends to participate in a modified ceremony to receive his/her diploma,” said GCS Director of Communications Amy Parker. “GCS requests that the community respect social distancing and constraints on gatherings that have been approved allowing us to host this graduation ceremony. Should health and safety guidelines change prior to the ceremony, we may modify our plan to a more traditional ceremony.”
Gordon Central High School’s graduation will take place Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. at GCHS Stadium, while Sonoraville High School’s ceremony will take place Saturday, June 27, at 9 a.m. at SHS Stadium.
Details include:
♦ Modified ceremonies will begin at the times stated above. Graduates will be assigned staggered arrival times to allow for social distancing and reduce the number of people at the facility at any given time.
♦ The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office will provide support to ensure the safety and security of attendees and assist as accommodations are made for distancing and health guidelines.
♦ Graduates will be allowed to bring no more than 10 family/friends to attend with them. The graduate and his/her guests must arrive at the check-in station together to be admitted as a group at the assigned time. The group will be admitted only when all guests are with the graduate. No one may join a group after the group enters the stadium. The group must remain together for the duration of the ceremony.
♦ Graduates and their guests will be lined up along the track complying with social distancing between groups and advance to the stage area as each graduate’s name is called. There will be no seating as the line should continuously move forward; however, seating for those who are unable to stand or have special needs will be provided a waiting area.
♦ When the graduate approaches the stage on the field, the guests with that graduate will be directly in front of the stage for the presentation of that graduate’s diploma.
♦ After receiving the diploma, the turning of the tassel, and leaving the stage, the graduate will rejoin family/friends to exit the field and continue the celebration off campus. All groups must promptly exit the field and stadium.
♦ No one will be allowed to congregate on the field, in the stadium, or in the parking lots.
♦ Traditional ceremonial speeches will be pre-recorded and made available in the days prior to the event.
♦ Programs will be available digitally and suitable for printing by individuals.
♦ After graduation, each school will provide the graduates with a digital copy of the entire ceremony including speeches and all diploma presentations as a keepsake.
♦ Both ceremonies will be live streamed by each school.
Graduates will be notified by their school as to the specifics for their respective ceremonies.