The Gordon County Superior Court convened on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 9 a.m. with the Honorable Susanne H. Smith, Judge, Superior Courts, Cherokee Circuit presiding. After court was called to order, the following persons were selected as grand jurors for the March term, 2021:
Jeffrey Morrow, Candace Cornette, Tina Fowler, Jennifer Kerce, David J. Barnett, Diane Sims, Luisa E. Pomares, Timothy Ramsey, Judy Dobson, Arlen Tercero Morales, Debbie Ann Webb, Antonio Napoles, Misty A. Ivey, Jose Milian, Tammy Zontek, Bonnie Semora, Wilma J. Daniel, Derrick Morgan, Lacie M. Ralston, Allison Roberson, Macky E. Blackmon, Chandler Heard, James A. Rogers, alternate Jake Moser, alternate Grayson Moss and alternate Malik I. Lawrence.
The following persons were elected to serve as officers for this grand jury:
Foreperson Jeffrey Morrow, Vice Foreperson Bonnie Semora, Clerk Diane Sims, Doorperson Macky Blackmon and bailiffs Dwight Gentry and Carlson Rogers.
Judge Suzanne charged and instructed the grand jury after Sharon M. Fox, assistant district attorney, administered the statutory oath to both the foreperson and then to all other members of this grand jury, as well as the required oath to our bailiffs for this term of the grand jury.
We would like to thank District Attorney Samir Patel and his staff for their legal opinions and for the assistance in the proceedings as to criminal cases presented to this grand jury.
Also, we commend our law enforcement personnel for the excellent job they do and also commend the officers who appeared before this body for all the different local agencies for their efficiency, appearance and professionalism.
Finally, we thank our bailiffs for their service and courtesy to this body. We recommend they each receive an additional day's pay for their performance and all extra duties and services that they provided this body.
We have examined all criminal cases by the District Attorney's Office and reported 71 true bills and two no bills.
In accordance with our statutory duties (O.C.G.A 36-1-7) this body received the written financial reports of the following county officers:
Sheriff of Gordon County, Hon. Mitch Ralston, Chief Deputy Robert Paris and Maj. Pat Bedford; Tax Commissioner, Hon. Scott Clements; Judge of Probate Court, Hon. John R. (Richie) Parker; Clerk of Court, Hon. Grant Walraven; and Gordon County Government Administrator James Ledbetter.
All financial reports have been examined and all accepted as submitted.
We authorize our foreperson to call this grand jury back into session at any time during the appointed term, if he warrants it to be necessary. We recommend these presentments be spread upon the minutes of the court and be published in the legal organ of Gordon County.
This 19th day of May, 2021.