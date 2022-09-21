Gordon County DFCS earns Board of the Year award

Gordon County's Board of Family and Children Services recently earned state-level recognition.
The local Department of Family and Children Services Board has been awarded annual Board of the Year honors for the State of Georgia.
Calhoun Times managing editor
"I'm very proud of the body and the work that they do," said Commissioner Bruce Potts, who is the commission's liaison to the DFCS board and a past member as well.
In a letter submitted to the state in August, Director Rachel Brooks, praised the members of her local board.
"Our board members continuously utilize their influence in the community for the betterment of our staff and the families and children we serve," she wrote. "They fiercely advocate for the needs of our staff, and for the resources we need to protect children and to meet the needs of the underprivileged."
Along with the award, the local DFCS board received a $500 check. The money will be entered into the general fund and used to foster children at Christmas.
According to DFCS, agencies around the state, under the direction of the Georgia Department of Human Resources, provides and administers all welfare and public assistance functions within each county, including temporary assistance to needy families, adult Medicaid, food stamps, employment services, child and adult protective services, foster care and adoptions.
There are currently 121 Gordon County children in foster care, according to Brooks, and about 36 foster families. Around 200 children will be sponsored during the upcoming holiday season, according to Potts.
Anyone who is interested in donating or sponsoring a Gordon County DFCS child this Christmas can contact Sanderson to request the Christmas list of a child in need at jody.sanderson@dhs.ga.gov, or by calling 706-802-2995.
Calhoun Times managing editor
Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
