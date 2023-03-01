A car crash near Sonoraville led to a manhunt and landed one man in jail.
According to a Georgia State Patrol preliminary report:
On Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:37 p.m., a trooper from Post 43 Calhoun attempted to stop a gray Mercedes for speeding on I-17 South near mile marker 317 in Gordon County. The driver, John Jahmalie Okiefa, 28, of Florida, initially stopped on the right shoulder but fled as the trooper approached the vehicle, initiating a pursuit.
The driver took exit 312 on I-75 North and traveled east on GA 53 before turning onto Wesley Chapel Road, where the driver crashed in a curve. After impact, the driver ran from the vehicle and was later taken into custody by Gordon County Sheriff's deputies after a manhunt.
Okiefa was booked into Gordon County Jail in the morning of Feb. 28 and has been charged with a litany of charges including driving on the wrong side of the road, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop and render aid, two counts of failure to stop for stop signs, fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, two counts of giving false name, headlights on sunset/sunrise and in rain, improper lane change, improper U-turn, loitering or prowling, no drivers license, obstruction/hindering of officer, passing in a no passing zone, passing on hill or curve, passing on shoulder of road, passing within 20-0 ft. oncoming traffic, reckless driving, and speeding.