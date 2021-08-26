The Gordon County Board of Education held a special called meeting on August 26 to revise Gordon County Schools’ 2021-22 academic calendar.
The modified calendar supports two health awareness days spread between three school weeks.
“We recognize the need for time to be given to our students and staff to focus on self-care,” said Dr. Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools Superintendent.
These Health Awareness Days will fall on September 3 and September 17. Students and staff will not attend schools these days.
“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, Gordon County Schools will continue to put the well-being of students and staff at the forefront of our response,” said Fraker.
At the same time, Calhoun City Schools have announced an extension to their Labor Day holiday weekend. Students will no longer be attending school on September 3.
“When we originally planned the 21-22 school calendar, we did not anticipate the impact that the Delta Variant would have on our School Re-opening Plans,” said Dr. Michele Taylor, Calhoun City Schools Superintendent.
The wellness holiday will also give CCS time to clean and disinfect campuses.
"This wellness break will provide a chance to rejuvenate and reset to carry us through the fall season,” said Taylor.
The school systems' schedule changes are a result of rising cases of COVID-19 in Gordon County and across Georgia.
In Gordon County, there were 84 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. Statewide, there were 12,588 cases.
Gordon County had one death, while there were 121 deaths statewide.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, approximately 90% of ICU beds are in use statewide, as well as 48% of adult ventilators. This is similar to the usage that area hospitals saw in January.
Georgia is currently listed as Level 4 by the Centers for Disease Control, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 cases in the state. Currently, 50% of Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 36% in Gordon County.
Current CDC recommendations state that most people 12 and older should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Individuals two and older who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks, as well as those who are immunocompromised or those who are in areas with high transmission rates.
Anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should be tested, according to health officials, as well as those who have been in close contact, within six feet for ten or more minutes. Those who test positive should self-isolate as per local guidelines and participate in contact tracing.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.