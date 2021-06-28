The 2021 Georgia 4-H State Horse Show was held recently at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.
The State Horse Show provides the opportunity for youth to ride in five different disciplines as well as participate in a written quiz on horsemanship and 4-H knowledge. Overall, 157 youth participated in the competition.
There were 89 classes in five divisions including ranch horse, stock seat, gaited/saddle seat, hunt seat and contest.
In addition to the riding events, participants could choose to compete in horse method demonstrations, team demonstrations, public speaking, art and essay contests.
All classes were judged by experienced equestrians and other experts. From this event, 70 Georgia 4-H youth will qualify to represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championships along with 4-H’ers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas in Perry July 28 through August 1.
The four member Gordon County 4-H Horse Show Team is made up of Makayla Blackstock, Jenny Cook, Owen Sheriff and Oliva Tierce.
Members competed in the Herdsman Award with a creative, educational display based on this year’s theme of “Where Dreams Come True,” and were also evaluated on their stalling area. As a team, Gordon County 4-H won first place on their display. Each of the participants excelled individually as well.
Owen Sheriff rode several different disciplines during the show. In the Hunt Seat Division Owen placed seventh in the Cloverleaf Showmanship In-Hand, Hunter Under Saddle placing ninth, Hunter Equitation class placed eighth and English Dressage Intro Test B placed sixth. Owen was 10th Over All in the Cloverleaf Hunt Seat Division. In the Stock Seat Division Owen placed fourth in the Western Showmanship In-Hand, Western Pleasure sixth and Western Dressage Intro Test 1 placed second.
In the Ranch Horse Division, he placed second in Ground Handling, fourth in Ranch Trail and ninth in Ranch Pleasure.
Owen was fourth Over All in the Cloverleaf Ranch Horse Division. Jenny Cook took first in the Junior Working Hunter 2’6” in the Hunt Seat Division and eighth in the Hunt Seat Equitation class. With her performance, Jenny received an invitation to compete at the Southern Regionals Championship in July.
Olivia Tierce rode in the Stock Seat Division placing third in Western Dressage Basic Test 1 and second in western Dressage basic Test 4. In the Educational Contest Olivia placed first with her Color Photo entry and second in her Drawing entry. She also spoke about the Model Horseshow Industry and had a display sharing some of her own crafted models. Olivia also received an invitation and will be competing at this year’s Southern Regional 4-H Championship in July.
Makayla Blackstock rode in many disciplines as well. In the Hunt Seat Division, she placed second in Hunter Showmanship In-Hand, Hunter Under Saddle 5th , Hunt Seat Equitation eighth , Hunter Hack seventh , English Dressage Training Test 3 placed fourth and English Dressage Training Test 1 she placed first . Makayla was seventh Over All in the Hunt Seat Division! In the Stock Seat Division Makayla took first place in the Western Dressage Basic Test 1 and also first in Western Dressage Basic Test 4. In the Ranch Horse Division, she placed 5th in the Ranch Pleasure class. Makayla was an astonishing four-time qualifier for the Southern Regional 4-H Championship in July.
“Enthusiasm and comradery reigned supreme during the five-day horse show where the 4-Hers, their families and horses came together for the first in person equine competition in over a year,” said Dr. Julia McCann, University of Georgia, Animal & Dairy Science Equine Specialist. “Showing in Sutherland and the new Perdue Arena was exciting and consolidated the performances to ease the ability to support and enter across discipline shows.”
Through the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, youth learn life skills including leadership, teamwork and problem-solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline and respect.
Scholarships, ribbons and special prizes for the show were donated by event sponsors: The Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Equine, the Horseman’s Quarter Horse Association, Godfrey’s Feed and Stoney Fork Products.
Prior to the event, Samantha and John Brandreth of Brandreth Farms assisted the team in fundraising efforts for the trip.
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 190,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact the Gordon County Extension office at 706-629-8685 for more information on our Horse Programs.