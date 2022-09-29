The explosion of industrial/warehouse projects in Gordon County over the past 11 months requires two assets: A scorecard and a multi-digit calculator.
Thursday's latest entry, the Gordon Commerce Center, makes seven mega campuses planned or under way on either side of I-75 with a combined value of $662.3 million. Together they offer more than 7.63 million square feet under roof.
By comparison, that's more than five times the size of the Lowe's Distribution Center in nearby Shannon.
Plus that total doesn't includes some of the smaller projects in the hot Gordon market such as the Calhoun 75 Commerce Center, which broke ground Wednesday with more than 400,000 square feet due to open in a year. Please see Friday's Around Town column for more on Calhoun 75 and the company behind it as well as two other projects further south off the interstate.
This newest player, the Gordon Commerce Center, has plans for 1.1 million square feet with a construction value of $80 million.
Reports filed with the state show the campus would rise near Old Dixie Highway and LG Drive off the west side of I-75.
As planned, it would feature "one industrial building, employee parking, truck courts and all associated infrastructure," according to the Development of Regional Impact report from CHI/Acquisitions LP out of Atlanta.
The Gordon Center proposal comes as another westside project is under debate.
Miller Ferry Technology Center is proposed on Miller Ferry Road at Shaw Road on the Gordon County side of Adairsville. Plans call for 1.56 million square feet under roof with a project cost of $160 million.
Hearings on the project were postponed to Oct. 17. Gordon County's Zoning and Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St. The venue offers more room for the expected turnout.
Millers Ferry is one of the seven warehouse/industrial projects have been sent to the state for review since Nov. 4 of last year. Also in the works: Union Grove South, Union Grove North, Tradepoint 75, Union Grove Seefried, Belwood and now Gordon Commerce Center.