One can sense a new excitement in the air at Gordon Central High School.
The kind that comes with a renewed spirit that winning games and being the hitter instead of the hittee are not that far away.
"It's a good time to be a Warrior," GC head football coach T.J. Hamilton said, despite his foot being in a cast from a team activity that went awry last month. "We're excited about the new coaches we have. We're excited about the young players and the enthusiasm and energy they are brinigng to the program. It's been a great off-season for us. We've got a full summer planned that we think will continue to make us a better team, so we're excited that we're practicing. It's just a good time to be a Warrior."
They are currently starting anew with last year just a bad memory as Hamilton says his players are bringing the intensity to their daily workouts.
"It's been a very good offseason for us," he said. "The kids brought the energy to the weight room. We've gotten bigger and stronger. We had some really tough drills that we put them through to kind of see who was really committed to this and who would come back and they are all came back, so we took that as a very good sign.
"And we're early here in our summer practices, but the first (week) has gone very well. The kids have worked hard. Our coaches are doing a great job with the teaching that is going on right now, so we're very excited about the direction we are headed in."
They held spring workouts last week and then completed things with a "game" against Ridgeland, which was a 4A school last year that has dropped down the 3A classification this year.
Ridgeland scored in the first quarter before the Warriors made it a 7-6 game early in the second on an Ayyden Bennett touchdown run. Gordon Central then had a chance to take the lead in the final minute but dropped a touchdown pass on fourth down, giving Ridgeland the ball with just seconds showing until halftime.
The Panthers then fired up a Hail Mary pass that was tipped by a Warrior and pulled in by a Panther for the touchdown that made it 14-6 at the break.
"Those are the kinds of things we've got to eliminate," Hamilton said. "We had a chance to score right there, but we don't make the catch. And then they throw it up at the end of the half and we tip it, but they come down with it for the score. It was unfortunate, but I think it's something our kids can learn from to make sure it doesn't happen again in a real game. I mean the kids are right there, we just couldn't knock the ball down and it goes right to one of their players."
They would score again in the second half when quarterback Trey Bennett, who was the jayvee team's starter last year, ran for a touchdown.
"It was a good way to finish out the spring," Hamilton said. "RIdgeland had good size and we're not as big as we have been the past couple of years, so it was good for our guys to play against a team like that. But I thought we did some very good things. We looked at a lot of players because we will have a lot of new players this year, so we were pretty pleased with our spring workouts. We feel like we made a lot of progress."
The Warriors will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball this fall with longtime Woodland head coach Tony Plott now overseeing the offense and Billy Blizzard running the defense.
Plott and Hamilton have known each other since Plott was coaching at East Hall and Hamilton was a ballboy on the sidelines.
"Tony is one of my mentors," Hamilton said. "I've known him since he was on the staff at East Hall. (Over the years), we've talked about how if the opportunity to ever work together presented itself, 'I'd really like that', and so we made that happen earlier this year and the kids have responded to both Tony and Billy just like I know they would.
"And Billy and our new athletic director, Gordon Shackleford, have know each other for years. They're like brothers, so I know both of those guys are going to be fantastic additions to our staff and you can already see the difference they're making."
Hamilton also brought in Emerson Bridges as an assistant and Bridges has been at Cartersville for nearly the past three decades and was also the Purple Hurricanes former head track and field coach.
"We're excited to have all three of those men on our staff," Hamilton said. "They are high-character guys who know how to work with young players. They're very knowledgeable. They're very well-respected so I'm about this staff. There's a lot of experience here."