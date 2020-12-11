“Play hard and act right.”
That is the team motto coined by Gordon Central boys’ basketball coach Derrick Broom for this season. The Warriors are coming off a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, in which they finished with a 4-22 overall record and a 2-12 record in Region 7-AA. Broom is hoping to see his team be more competitive this year.
Gordon Central Boys 2020-21 Roster
|Number
|Name
|Grade
|0
|John Wilson
|12th
|1
|Wyatt York
|12th
|2
|Mac Mcdaniel
|10th
|3
|Ethan Watson
|12th
|4
|Blake Broome
|10th
|5
|Kade Steward
|12th
|10
|Gavin Holmes
|10th
|11
|Isaac Martinez
|12th
|12
|Jordan Boone
|12th
|13
|Quinton Walker
|12th
|14
|Walker Angland
|11th
|23
|Tre Williams
|12th
“Compete – (we have to) have a chance at the end of the game,” Broom said. “We had a few of those games last year where we were close. We just couldn’t finish them. Our expectations this year is to keep it close and finish out games where we should. Early on, when I first started coaching here, you would have teams that when they get down, they’d quit on themselves. Over the past two years, we had some guys and some groups that would fight through it and not quit on themselves as easily. I just want our guys to execute and finish and be competitive.”
What should help the Warriors reach that goal is the fact that this version of the team will be senior-laden with eight seniors on this season’s roster, despite losing Clayton Hogue and Montre Henderson to graduation. Broom expects a lot from two particular seniors this season.
“We’re returning one of our best shooters and our leading scorer from last year in senior Kade Steward,” Broom said. “We’re also getting senior forward Tre Williams, who is eligible for varsity this year. Those two I expect to add some great depth and lead this team this year.”
The other six seniors that round out the big veteran class are Josh Wilson, Wyatt York, Ethan Watson, Isaac Martinez, Jordan Boone and Quinton Walker. Broom, who is entering his fourth year as the Warriors’ head coach, is learning to savor the moment and relish the opportunity of getting on the court with his seniors and his whole team in this weird year.
“Right now, we’re playing,” Broom said. “Next week — who knows what will happen? We’re all blessed to be able to come out here and play a game we all love. They (the team) also understand that we could be shut down at any moment. They understand the importance of staying healthy, wearing masks and doing what they’re supposed to do to hopefully keep this season alive.”
For now, the Warriors’ starting five will consist of Martinez at point guard, sophomore Mac McDaniel and Steward at the shooting guards and Williams and York at forward, but that is subject to change as the season progresses.
Regardless of who takes the court or starts for Gordon Central, one thing will be evident. They are just happy to be able to have the opportunity to continue dribbling a basketball.