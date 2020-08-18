After only five days in the classroom, Gordon Central High School will be closing for at least two weeks following five positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.
As of Tuesday afternoon, four teachers and one student at GCHS had tested positive.
"The closure is due to the number of staff members at Gordon Central High School who, under current DPH guidelines, are being required to participate in a precautionary quarantine," said Amy Parker, director of communications and community engagement for Gordon County Schools.
"At this time, finding coverage for the high number of teachers who will not be able to teach from their classrooms during the quarantine period is not in the best interest of the school or its students," she added.
The closure becomes effective on Wednesday, and the tentative date for school to resume will be Sept. 2.
At this point no schools have been closed in the Rome of Floyd County school systems.
Within the Rome school system there are a total of 69 students and 22 staff who are currently in quarantine.
Many of the exposures took place outside of the school and some students have been quarantined because they have family members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
For the period of time from Saturday through Monday, there have been reports of 22 more COVID-19 positive students at several Rome schools. The majority of those students were at Rome High School, with a few others at Elm Street, West Central and West End. No new COVID-19 positive staff were reported.
During the same period there have been 29 students newly quarantined for direct exposure to a person infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There were a total of five RCS staff members who began quarantine between Saturday and Monday as well.
Floyd County Schools did not have an updated report on Tuesday but reported three students and three employees with new active infections on Monday. As of this weekend, there were 107 students and employees quarantined at Coosa High, 73 at Coosa Middle and 23 at Pepperell Primary.
Outside of the school systems, the rolling two week total of new COVID-19 infections in Floyd County rose to 508, with 22 new infections reported on Tuesday.
That brings the cumulative total of infections since March to 1,845.