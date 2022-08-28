GNTC student’s outlook soars after receiving Work Ethic Scholarship

GNTC Aviation Maintenance student Jonathan Clegg received a $3,000 Work Ethic Scholarship from the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. Clegg is also known to his friends as “Thor.”

An aviation maintenance student who overcame a battle with depression is looking at a bright career on the horizon after receiving a scholarship from the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

Jonathan Clegg said he learned he has received a $3,000 Work Ethic Scholarship; the foundation awarded $1.5 million total in scholarships to 250 recipients across the nation in 2022, according to www.mikeroweworks.org. Clegg’s father, who is a fan of Mike Rowe, encouraged him to apply.

