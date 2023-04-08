GNTC student paves the way for women in diesel industry

GNTC student Savannah Almond competes in the Diesel Equipment Technology category at the 2023 SkillsUSA Georgia competition in Atlanta on March 9.

 Contributed

Georgia Northwestern Technical College student Savannah Almond has received a $1,000 scholarship that will help her reach her career destination as a diesel service technician and mechanic.

Almond was among 15 students selected by Noregon to receive a spring 2023 scholarship. She said she expects to graduate in July with her Diesel Equipment Technology diploma.

