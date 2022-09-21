Ming Zhou

Adult Education student Ming Zhou thumbs through a book at GNTC’s Whitfield Murray Campus Library.

 GNTC

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Adult Education students on each campus are touring their campus libraries in recognition of National Literacy Month.

GNTC, northwest Georgia’s largest Adult Education provider, serves Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In