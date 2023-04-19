GNTC holds Student Honors Reception to celebrate student success

A Student Honors Reception was held on Thursday, April 13, to honor and congratulate Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s 2023 GOAL and EAGLE award winners, students who were medalists at SkillsUSA and Future Business Leaders of America collegiate state competitions in Atlanta and students who were active in the Student Government Association.

The program, held at the Gordon County Campus in Calhoun, also recognized faculty and staff who provided support and mentorship to students.

