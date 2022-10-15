GNTC graduate trains in Supply Chain Development at Shaw Industries Inc.

Raul Soto volunteers to package food at the Northwest Georgia Branch of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, which supports seven counties in GNTC’s service area, as well as Fannin and Gilmer counties, in December 2019.

 Contributed

A Georgia Northwestern Technical College graduate overcame a language roadblock in his education to pursue a career in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Raul Soto, a native of Cleveland, Tenn., earned his associate degree in Logistics and Supply Chain Management and was named a semi-finalist for GNTC’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) in 2020. He is currently a Supply Chain Development Program trainee at Shaw Industries Inc. in Dalton.

