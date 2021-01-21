As the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Foundation moves into a new year, it is adding two new members to the Foundation Board of Trustees.
Craig McDaniel, mayor of the City of Rome and former GNTC president, was elected to the board along with Phillip Burkhalter, owner of Phillip Burkhalter Builders. Scott Tucker of Floyd County nominated both men and the Foundation Board of Trustees voted unanimously to add them to the board.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. McDaniel and Mr. Burkhalter as trustees,” said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “Their experience and expertise will be tremendous assets to the GNTC Foundation, and we are grateful that they have agreed to serve, especially during a time of such momentum for the foundation.”
Burkhalter is a builder, developer and commercial contractor. A member of the Rome Home Builders Association for 31 years, he has served on the board for 26 years and has been president of the organization five times. The Rome business owner is also an active member of the Exchange Club of Rome, the Floyd County Board of Adjustments and serves on the Rome Christmas Parade Committee.
McDaniel is a commercial real estate agent with Toles, Temple and Wright, Inc. in Rome. He served as President of Georgia Northwestern Technical College from 1998 to 2013. McDaniel received his doctoral degree from the University of Georgia, master’s degree from Georgia State University and bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Carson Newman College.
He is a member of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. McDaniel is in his fifth year as a Rome City Commissioner and was elected mayor in January of 2021 by his fellow commissioners.
Other members of the GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees include Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Linda Case (vice chair), Dade County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Gary McConnell, Chattooga County; Sherrie Patterson (chair), Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Mitch Sanford, Whitfield County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; Jay Still, Whitfield County; Scott Tucker, Floyd County; Carolyn Walker, Walker County; and Doris White, Walker County.