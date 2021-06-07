Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2021 spring semester for the Gordon County campus.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's List
Erica Baber, Amber Bravo, Brandon Busby, Dawn Charles, Matthew Clark, Steven Cole, Hollie Cooper, Kelsi Cooper, Maria Cordero, Angel Cornejo, Jordan Crider, Jennifer Daniel, Courtney DeFoor, Aden Edwards, Leighanna Edwards, Haley Enderle, Madison Floyd, Jerica Fuquea, Kelsey Garner, Deborah Godfrey, Cesar Gracia, Kari Hamby, Jacob Hayter, Teresa Hodgkins, Katelyn Horner, Tyler Howland, Brittany Ingram, Samantha Lara, Clayton Long, Jennifer Lopez, Lara Miller, Francisco Molina, Amanda Ochart, Mattilin Parker, Parth Patel, Candy Phillips, Alaina Reece, Crysta Reed, Trinity Reyes, Halle Rhodes, Stefany Rodriguez, Ayline Saldivar De La Torre, Jaycee Sisson, Anna Smith, Ramsey Smith, Tayler Stanley, Katelynn Stockman, Karley Thomas, Hazel Trujillo and Manuela Villalobos.
Dean's List
Sheena Agan, Luis Alarcon, Jordan Baldridge, Matthew Barnes, Savana Beldowski, Laura Boatwright, Lindsay Bowman, Alanah Braden, Ashley Chilton, Jamie Chisholm, Oksana Daniel, Orry Darnell, Stacie Davis Bell, Joshua De Ark, Andrik Delgado, Payton Eagan, Alexa Geary, Destiny Gomez, Anastasia Hall, Tachelle Lawson, Kinsley Long, Grayson Lusk, Feiser Munoz, Zachary Newman, Brittany Norrell, Nicholas Santos, Emily Shaw, Jose Ulibarri, Victoria West, Judy Whitfield and Brady Wilson.