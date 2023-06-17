Georgia Northwestern Technical College GNTC STOCK LOGO

Georgia Northwestern Technical College will host a Free Application Week, July 10 through 14, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the fall semester.

During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the fall semester is July 24. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 14.

0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In