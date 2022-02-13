For the first time since the 2017-2018 season, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans are back in the Class A Public School state basketball tournament.
The Navy-and-White scored a win over Bowdon in the Region 6-A tournament at Armuchee this past Friday to secure a spot in the field, though they were relegated to the tournament’s consolation game with a loss to Trion on Saturday.
Gordon Lee (16-11) was slated to take on the host Lady Indians in the third-place game on Tuesday of this week at 4 p.m. Due to newspaper deadlines, results of the game were not available as of press time.
GORDON LEE GIRLS 36, BOWDON 29
After stunning the Lady Devils on a last-second buzzer beater a week earlier, third-seed Gordon Lee ended sixth-seeded Bowdon’s season in the tournament.
A low-scoring first half saw the Lady Trojans take a 15-14 lead into the locker room, and they were only able to add one more point to their advantage by the end of the third quarter.
However, they were able to outscore the Lady Devils 14-9 over the final eight minutes to advance to the region semifinals.
Riley Shirley and Emma Phillips both had nine points for Gordon Lee. Gracie Helton and Emma McGraw each added five points. Macy Sharp finished with four, while Tenslee Wilson and Kaitlyn Wagoner each had two.
TRION GIRLS 52, GORDON LEE 42
The Lady Trojans put up another valiant effort against the tournament’s second-seeded on Saturday night, but ultimately dropped a 10-point decision.
The game was close for most of the contest. Trion led 4-3 after one quarter and 18-16 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs began to get their offense on track in the third quarter, putting up 19 points. However, they were not able to completely pull away as Gordon Lee dropped in 15 points to stay within striking distance going into the final eight minutes.
However, Trion connected on 8 of 14 free throw attempts in the final period to help seal the win.
Phillips and Helton scored nine points apiece for Gordon Lee, followed by Shirley with seven and Charlsie McElhaney with five. Wilson dropped in four and McGraw finished with three. Wagoner and Sharp each scored two points with Seanna Norton rounding out the scoring with one.
GORDON LEE BOYS 52, B.E.S.T. ACADEMY 51
The fourth-seeded Trojans advanced in the first round of the Region 6-A tournament this past Thursday night with a narrow one-point win over the ninth-seeded Eagles at Armuchee High School.
Gordon Lee took a 17-14 lead after one quarter of play, but saw it trimmed to 29-28 at intermission. By the end of the third quarter, the lead was completely gone as both teams went into the final eight minutes knotted up at 36 apiece.
Mehki Simms put up nine points in the fourth for the Eagles, but Hunter Holmes countered with nine points of his own for the Trojans. Jordan Underwood scored all four of his points in the final quarter, while Andrew Amor connected on a huge 3-pointer as the Trojans held on for the win.
Holmes ended the night with a game-high 24 points, followed by Sam Sartin with six and Amor with five. Cooper Jackson, Robert Henson and Will McCutcheon also added four points, while Josh Underwood scored one.
ATLANTA CLASSICAL ACADEMY BOYS 74, GORDON LEE 71
Down 33-20 at halftime, the Trojans put on a stirring second-half rally as they tried to make the state tournament field.
A basket by Holmes with 10 seconds left tied the score at 61 and sent it overtime, while Josh Underwood connected with 3.8 seconds left to knot things up at 67 and push the game to a second overtime.
However, fifth-seeded ACA held the Trojans to just four points in the second extra session and pulled out the victory behind 32 points from Miller McGowan.
Holmes tied McGowan with 32 points as the senior-less Trojans concluded their season with a 15-12 record. Jackson had 11 points and Josh Underwood finished with 10. Evan Parham added six points. Sartin and Jordan Underwood both scored five, while Henson added two.