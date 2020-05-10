The Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association’s fishing tournament on Lake Guntersville in Alabama on March 14 was one of the very last high school sporting events held before shutdowns were put into place in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
And this past Saturday, that organization became the first in the area to start back up again as high school anglers in the NWGHSAA battled for the top spot on Lake Chickamauga at Chester Frost Park.
Boats went out at first safelight, approximately 6:15 a.m., while weigh-ins began around 2 p.m. Both events were broadcast on Facebook Live.
Although the field, which had averaged around 110 boats in the first two events of the 2020 season, was down to 84 on Saturday, excitement was high for the anglers, boat captains and tournament organizers, who were all glad to be back out on the water.
One pair of anglers who was definitely glad to be back was senior Nik Barnes and junior Devon Underwood of Gordon Lee, who both won new fishing rods after taking first place with a five-fish bag of 21.25 pounds.
Barnes said it felt great to win again and it felt great to be on the water again in a competitive format.
“It’s been a while,” he said. “I’m glad to be back out here and running around again. I’ve been up here three others times this week, so we’ve had some good practice time. (We) didn’t really sit down on one spot, just kind of moved around, found a pattern and went with it.
“That’s the biggest bag I’ve ever caught and the biggest (single) bass (6.8 pounds) I’ve ever caught up here on (Lake) Chickamauga.”
Underwood said the duo used a combination of jigs and beavers to fill their winning bag and record their second-ever NWGHSAA victory. They previously took first in an tournament on Guntersville on March 16, 2019 with a five-fish bag of 19.17 pounds.
“It’s awesome, really,” Barnes added. “I came into this season, obviously before all the virus happened, and my goal was really to win another (tournament) and finish (well) in the points standings. After today, we’re going to be sitting near the top in the points standings, so I’m running right toward my goal.”
Ridgeland seniors Ryan Godsey and Dakota Harris placed fifth overall at 16.47 pounds.
After seven weeks of being unable to hold previously-scheduled tournaments because of state and local governments restrictions on large gatherings, Chris Townsend of the NWGHSAA said Hamilton County reached out to them about two weeks ago to see if they were still interested in keeping their original date.
“We got a call from Hamilton County saying we were on the schedule,” Townsend said. “The first tournament (where) they were going to let anybody out and let anybody use (their) ramp was May 9 and (we) were the one that was on there for that date. They contacted us and said ‘do you want it?’. We said sure and that let us get started again.”
The NWGHSAA has two more events scheduled in June, one on Weiss Lake in Alabama on June 13 and “The Classic” on Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tenn. on June 27. In a video, posted on Facebook last week, the group said they are actively trying to add another tournament date before June 13.
The video also discussed possible changes to this year’s season-ending awards banquet, which is currently set for July 14, and added that the Battle of Chickamauga Classic tournament has been moved to Sept. 25 in Dayton, Tenn. Seniors in the Class of 2020 will be allowed to fish in the event. More details on that tournament can be found at battleofchick.com.
Founded in Sept. 2014, the NWGHSAA currently includes 262 anglers in 18 high schools in the counties of Catoosa, Walker, Dade, Chattooga, Gordon, Whitfield and Murray. It is a club level group and not affiliated with the Georgia High School Association. The group’s purpose — according to its website — is to promote “sportsmanship, conservation, life skills, character, citizenship and teamwork, all while practicing the Golden Rule, through the sport of competitive bass fishing.”
The GHSA announced in late January that co-ed bass fishing would be added to its lineup of sponsored sports and activities beginning in the 2020-21 school year.