GIRLS' HONORABLE MENTION

Gordon Lee: Riley Shirley, Kaitlyn Wagoner, Tenslee Wilson; Heritage: Riley Kokinda, Kortney McKenzie, Aaliyah Rodgers; LaFayette: Fanny Barber, Heather Tucker; LFO: Gracie Cochran, Zoey Gray-Martin; Oakwood Christian: Cheyenne Simpson, Anslee Tucker; Ridgeland: Annabel Hill, Madison Lennon, Cordasia Watkins; Ringgold: Addi Broome, Leiah Henderson