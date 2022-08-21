The LFO Warriors trailed Gilmer 19-13 at halftime, but gave up two second-half scores and dropped a 32-13 decision to the Bobcats in the season opener for both teams at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night.
LFO drew first blood as running back Donnie Brown got the call and scored from two yards with Bryson Sullivan kicking the point after. Gilmer got on the board late in the first on a 75-yard scamper by Will Kiker, but missed the conversion to keep the Warriors up by one after the opening stanza.
A long run by Gilmer’s Hunter Watkins midway through the second quarter moved the ball to the red zone and Issac Rellinger capped the drive with a 7-yard TD run approximately two minutes later.
The PAT put the Bobcats in front by six and they added to their lead shortly thereafter on a 25-yard scoring strike from Rellinger to Kiker. The conversion try failed, but Gilmer’s lead was up to 19-7.
However, with less than a minute left in the first half, quarterback Dylan Blankenship connected with receiver Trevon Gott on a 38-yard TD pass. The kick was no good, but LFO had the momentum going into halftime, trailing by just six points.
Unfortunately for Warrior Nation, that was as close as the Red-and-White would get as they came up empty after halftime.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Bobcats tacked on two more scores in the fourth to ice the win. Kiker ran one in from three yards out halfway through the final period and Brock Titus bulled his way to pay dirt from three yards out in the closing minute.
Blankenship was 16 of 28 in the air for 127 yards with the one touchdown. He was also picked off once. Gott had three grabs for 54 yards, while Tyler Davis caught five passes for 24 yards. Seven different receivers caught a pass for the Warriors. Davis also led LFO with 14 yards rushing on three attempts.
Defensively, Payton Simpson had six solo tackles and assisted on 14 more. Freshman Jared Mitchell made two stops and six assists with one tackle for loss. He also had his first high school interception, which he returned for 27 yards. Brody Benton had seven assists, two tackles, one for loss, and a sack. Brodi Rizzo added one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, while Carter Wilson registered four solo tackles and five assists.
Gott also had 86 kick return yards and Sullivan punted six times for a 36.7-yard average.
LFO (0-1) will continue the non-region portion of its schedule this Friday night in Chatsworth against Murray County. The Indians are also 0-1 after a 49-7 loss to Coahulla Creek.