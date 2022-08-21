The LFO Warriors trailed Gilmer 19-13 at halftime, but gave up two second-half scores and dropped a 32-13 decision to the Bobcats in the season opener for both teams at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night.

LFO drew first blood as running back Donnie Brown got the call and scored from two yards with Bryson Sullivan kicking the point after. Gilmer got on the board late in the first on a 75-yard scamper by Will Kiker, but missed the conversion to keep the Warriors up by one after the opening stanza.

