There are no easy games in the state basketball tournament, especially on the road.
That proved to be true for the Ringgold Lady Tigers last Tuesday night, who saw the 2020-2021 season come to a close with a 67-39 defeat at the hands of Gilmer in their Class AAA state tournament opener in Ellijay.
The Lady Bobcats, the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AAA, held a 12-9 lead after the first quarter and were up only 17-11 with four minutes to go in the first half as the Lady Tigers, the No. 3 seed from Region 6, were determined to make a game of it.
However, Gilmer’s offense sprang to life coming out of a time-out. They would finish the half on a 12-4 run to open up a 29-15 gap at intermission.
Gilmer increased its advantage to 39-21 with 2:04 left in the third quarter before taking a 45-27 lead into the final period. A 22-point fourth quarter by the Lady Bobcats put the game well out of reach.
Baileigh Pitts had nine points, a pair of rebounds and an assist for Ringgold (17-10). Amber Gainer ended the night with eight points, a steal and an assist. Addi Broome and Maggie Reed both scored five points with Reed picking up two rebounds, two assists and a steal, while Riley Nayadley pulled down eight boards to go with four points and three assists.
Gilmer (18-7) went on to face Greater Atlanta Christian in the second round and dropped a 64-39 decision in Norcross.
Region champion Sonoraville was the only team to advance to the Elite Eight in Class AAA. The Lady Phoenix defeated North Hall, 68-49, before a 67-48 win over Sandy Creek.