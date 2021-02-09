For many years families have converged on Fort Oglethorpe’s Gilbert-Stephenson Park for a variety of reasons. Picnics and gatherings at the pavilions, summer fun at the pool or simply exercising at the walking tracks.
Now, a new playground sits in the midst of the park and the reception has been overwhelming.
The playground is inclusive, meaning that children of any ability can utilize it.
City Parks and Recreation Director Chris Simpson stated, “The playground at Gilbert-Stephenson Park is a centerpiece in our community as it meets all seven of the principles of inclusive design on a playground. It includes climbing, sliding, imaginative play, manipulative items, cooperative play, gathering and social spots, jump in and out elements, and looping patterns. With its inclusive design, families having children with special needs can experience meaningful play alongside all children. Since opening in June 2020, the all-inclusive playground has been a huge hit with families coming from all over the greater Chattanooga area to experience the fun.”
There was some difficulty surrounding the opening of the new playground from the time it was installed and the official ribbon cutting ceremony. Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray commented that the road to a finished playground had been long and challenging in the face of COVID-19 and the tornado that hit the city on April 12. That Easter tornado took its toll on the park and devastated much of the area.
Miraculously, the newly installed playground equipment came away without a scratch. Parks and Recreation personnel worked tirelessly on the park for weeks afterwards.
City Manager Molly F. Huhn said of the staff, “They are wonderful! Over six weeks without a day off. These guys worked through the COVID pandemic and restrictions seven days at a time, making sure the park would be a fun and safe place to play. These are some of the hardest working individuals you will ever run across and they do their work always with happy moods. They are great representatives for the city.”
Simpson echoed the sentiment, “I am very proud and blessed to have workers in my department like Roger Costner, Hunter Davis, and Robert Keefe who all put forth such a tremendous work ethic and worked tirelessly during the cleanup and recovery efforts at all of our park facilities.”
August 13, 2020 brought about the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting event where parents, children and local dignitaries came together to celebrate the official opening of the new inclusive playground equipment. That evening found children and adults alike spending time together laughing and just having fun in a year that opportunities such as this have been all too rare.