The Pepperell Lady Dragons defeated Booker T. Washington High School 4-1 Monday at Rome Tennis Center.
Pepperell’s Cate Branton lost 6-3, 6-0 to Booker T. Washington’s Kristen Blount.
Pepperell’s Allie Adams won 6-0, 6-0 over Justice Carswell, and Lily Brumbelow won 6-1, 6-1 over Tamia Brown.
In doubles action, Pepperell’s duo of Hannah Nash and Whitley Mathis defeated Shekinah Smith and Ashley Jusme 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.
The Lady Dragons’ team of Maggie Head and Sarah Gee won 6-0, 6-0 against Angel Walker and Erica Glaze.
The Pepperell girls moved to 13-2 on the season and will battle Bremen in the second round.
The Armuchee Lady Indians face Washington-Wilkes High School on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Tennis Center.
The Armuchee boys tennis team secured a first-round bye and will face Commerce in the second round.
The Darlington Lady Tigers defeated King’s Ridge 3-2 to advance to the second round. The Lady Tigers next face Mt. Vernon.
Darlington’s boys tennis team defeated Pinecrest Academy, setting up a Sweet 16 contest with Wesleyan.
The Model Lady Devils will take on Elbert County after a first-round bye. The Model boys swept Therrell and turn their attention to a matchup with Bremen.
The Lady Wolves will battle Cambridge in the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, the Rome boys swept Dacula in the first round, setting up a showdown with Johns Creek. Johns Creek swept Kell.