The Pepperell Lady Dragons defeated Booker T. Washington High School 4-1 Monday at Rome Tennis Center.

Pepperell’s Cate Branton lost 6-3, 6-0 to Booker T. Washington’s Kristen Blount.

Pepperell’s Allie Adams won 6-0, 6-0 over Justice Carswell, and Lily Brumbelow won 6-1, 6-1 over Tamia Brown.

In doubles action, Pepperell’s duo of Hannah Nash and Whitley Mathis defeated Shekinah Smith and Ashley Jusme 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets.

The Lady Dragons’ team of Maggie Head and Sarah Gee won 6-0, 6-0 against Angel Walker and Erica Glaze.

The Pepperell girls moved to 13-2 on the season and will battle Bremen in the second round.

The Armuchee Lady Indians face Washington-Wilkes High School on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Tennis Center.

The Armuchee boys tennis team secured a first-round bye and will face Commerce in the second round.

The Darlington Lady Tigers defeated King’s Ridge 3-2 to advance to the second round. The Lady Tigers next face Mt. Vernon.

Darlington’s boys tennis team defeated Pinecrest Academy, setting up a Sweet 16 contest with Wesleyan.

The Model Lady Devils will take on Elbert County after a first-round bye. The Model boys swept Therrell and turn their attention to a matchup with Bremen.

The Lady Wolves will battle Cambridge in the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, the Rome boys swept Dacula in the first round, setting up a showdown with Johns Creek. Johns Creek swept Kell.

