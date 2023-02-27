The GHSA state basketball tournament was set to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with the quarterfinal (Elite Eight) round in each classification and the Northwest Whitfield girls were the lone local representative remaining in Classes AAA and AAAA.

The Lady Bruins, winners of two straight two-point playoff wins, will host Hardaway of Columbus in the third round, looking to secure a Final Four berth. The winner will take on Griffin or Chestatee, while the other two match-ups include Baldwin at Luella and Holy Innocents’ at Trinity Christian.

