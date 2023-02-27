The GHSA state basketball tournament was set to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week with the quarterfinal (Elite Eight) round in each classification and the Northwest Whitfield girls were the lone local representative remaining in Classes AAA and AAAA.
The Lady Bruins, winners of two straight two-point playoff wins, will host Hardaway of Columbus in the third round, looking to secure a Final Four berth. The winner will take on Griffin or Chestatee, while the other two match-ups include Baldwin at Luella and Holy Innocents’ at Trinity Christian.
Boys’ Class AAAA games feature McDonough at Westover, Pace Academy at Baldwin, Madison County at Benedictine, and Woodland-Stockbridge at Fayette County.
Three teams from Region 5 made it through to the Class AAA boys’ quarterfinals. Douglass of Atlanta will play at Dougherty and Cedar Grove will host Long County, while on the other side of the bracket, Sandy Creek will play at Johnson-Savannah. The other game will see Hart County play at Cross Creek.
On the girls’ side, Carver-Columbus will travel to Wesleyan in a highly-anticipated match-up, while Mary Persons will play at Hebron Christian. Dawson County will trek to Savannah to take on Calvary Day, and defending champ Lumpkin County will play in Augusta at Cross Creek.