GHC students awarded for Lake Allatoona STEM project.

Following the success of a science-based cross-curriculum research project at Lake Allatoona, Georgia Highlands College has received a $5,000 award from the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation.
“The project met two major criteria – the first was our work with the Lake Allatoona Association, a local nonprofit organization,” Division Chair for the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Erin Shufro said. “The second was the fact that our research project is very student-driven, which was a major criterion of the award.”
Half of the award will go to students in the Lake Allatoona Research Group, and the other half will go to the Lake Allatoona Association.
Shufro said the award provides important recognition for GHC students and their efforts in the research project.
“They’ve put in so much work, and what many people don’t realize is that they are 100 percent volunteers,” Shufro said. “The students don’t get course credit for this research. Instead, they do it for the love of science. To see them recognized for their hard work means so much to me.”
The Lake Allatoona Research Group began in the fall of 2020 and has had more than 60 students from across numerous programs participate. This semester there are 12 active students in the group.
Students participating in the group complete an analysis on the amount of dissolved oxygen, conductivity and pH of the water as well levels of coliform bacteria.