Georgia, like many states, is facing a critical shortage of foster families, partly caused by the pandemic. However, another factor is the number of children placed into foster care, and experts say that can be traced to the opioid abuse epidemic of the past decade.
Currently there are almost 11,000 children in foster care as of June 2022, according to Georgia’s Department of Human Services website — and Floyd County has approximately 150 of them.
Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out a foster care reform initiative in 2021, which increased the tax credit that families get for adopting a child from foster care from $2,000 to $6,000 a year for five years. The initiative also lowered the age required to adopt children, from 25 to 21, aimed at making it easier for close relatives to adopt children in the system.
This past August, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp announced a statewide campaign to help recruit and train more foster parents for kids in state custody.
“Placing our kids in safe and loving homes is not controversial, and I am thankful to the General Assembly for working closely with our office on these important reforms in a bipartisan fashion,” Kemp said at the time.
Additionally the DHS and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption announced a partnership Thursday that will hopefully lead to more adoptions of the longest-waiting youths in foster care.
It will expand the foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, which supports the hiring of adoption professionals to serve children at risk of aging out of foster care without a family — including teenagers, children with special needs, and siblings.
“All children deserve to be a part of loving, lifelong families, and we’re dedicated to finding permanent homes for every toddler, teen, and sibling group in our foster care system,” said Candice Broce, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services. “Expanding our partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption will help us enhance our adoption recruitment process and continue to make a positive difference in the lives of the children we serve.”
Foster families are paid a room and board per diem for each child, with additional amounts possibly being paid for children’s individual needs.
“Right now, more than 113,000 children are waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States,” said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. “Partnerships like this are paramount to finding every waiting child the permanent, loving home they deserve.”
The process to become a foster parent can take a month or more. Prospective parents must complete the required paperwork including a background check, provide references, medical exams, drug screening, and a financial assessment.
Currently, there is a serious need for foster parents across all of Georgia, while specific communities have greater or lesser needs. In most cases, the ultimate goal of foster parenting is to reunite the children with their parents. Ideally, children are placed in foster homes as close to their parents as possible to allow for easier visitation and increase the chances of reunification. However if a child cannot be reunited with their family, they may be eligible for adoption.
“The holiday season is a very, very difficult time for children in foster care,” says Dr. John DeGarmo a foster care expert who spoke with WABE radio earlier this month. “Christmas Day, a child’s going to wake up in a foster care home and recognize, ‘I’m not with my family, these are strangers to me.’”
Despite all the abuse and neglect, a child may have experienced, “many times they want to go back home because that’s what they are used to,” said DeGarmo.