Bill signing

Rome's state Rep. Katie Dempsey (fourth from right) is among the lawmakers gathered Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as Gov. Brian Kemp signs foster care and human trafficking bills into law.

 Contributed

Georgia, like many states, is facing a critical shortage of foster families, partly caused by the pandemic. However, another factor is the number of children placed into foster care, and experts say that can be traced to the opioid abuse epidemic of the past decade.

Currently there are almost 11,000 children in foster care as of June 2022, according to Georgia’s Department of Human Services website — and Floyd County has approximately 150 of them.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In