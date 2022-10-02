Lake,Lanier,East,View

Lake Lanier is an impoundment of the Chattahoochee River and is located in Georgia. 

 Shutterstock

Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water.

The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville to draw water from Lake Lanier, the largest reservoir in North Georgia, through 2050.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In