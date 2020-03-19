The lobby area in each of Georgia’s nine Welcome Centers will be closed until further notice to help combat the threat of COVID-19.
Outside restrooms will remain available to the public. Rest areas throughout the state remain open, providing important rest stops for drivers.
Restrooms in both rest areas and welcome centers will be regularly deep cleaned throughout the day between the hours of 7 AM and 11 PM.
Travelers are advised to call 5-1-1 or visit 511ga.org for road condition information 24 hours a day, seven days a week.