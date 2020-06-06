ATLANTA — To be eligible for the Dean’s List at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Students named to the Dean’s List from your coverage area include:
Brett Arnold of Rockmart
Kimberly McCulley of Cedartown
Poorvardh Patel of Cedartown
Isabella Torres of Rockmart
Kennedy Wigley of Cedartown
Dustin Willingham of Cedartown
Timothy Wyatt of Cedartown
