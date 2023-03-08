040222_TCT_Rotary1.jpg

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced recently that 26,520 new business formation filings for January 2023, an increase of 6,740 from the previous month of December 2022.

As of March 1, 2023, 51,260 new Georgia business formations have been filed, an increase of 1,420 filings from the same point in 2022.

