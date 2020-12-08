Calhoun City Schools was recently selected by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) as a recipient of the Leading Edge Award for the system's innovative partnership with AdventHealth and the establishment of a health clinic as a part of College and Career Academy at Calhoun High School.
The Leading Edge Award highlights school districts that lead the way in ensuring students are competitive in an ever-changing global market. Calhoun City Schools was recognized for innovative teaching and learning initiatives and honored Dec. 4 during the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association Virtual Annual Conference.
According to Calhoun City Schools:
As one of the first charter systems in the state, Calhoun City Schools has always looked for ways to improve and innovate while best serving students and the community. The Board of Education is proud to share its newest initiative with the official opening of the AdventHealth Urgent Care Clinic at Calhoun City Schools. Aligning with Georgia’s Vision Project to develop partnerships with businesses, industries, public agencies and the community to promote shared use of services and facilities, CCS is leading the way for other school districts to replicate this type of initiative.
With the innovative schedule and partnering with school governance teams who believe in the mission of Calhoun City Schools, the clinic is providing hands-on opportunities for students to learn valuable skills that will hopefully enable them to pursue a career in medicine. The clinic has also provided direct access to high quality medical care for students and staff, where they are given immediate priority. The clinic serves not only the students and staff of Calhoun City Schools, but also is used as an outreach to the western half of the county, which lacks any direct access to a healthcare facility.
Teachers who would once leave campus to seek medical care can now receive that same care on-site. This keeps teachers and staff from missing time away from their students, and it maximizes students’ instructional time.
The clinic has been successfully seeing patients and performing free physicals for all student athletes in Calhoun City Schools and neighboring districts, serving more than 600 students.
The recent pandemic has highlighted just how important this partnership really is. The system relied heavily on their support and expertise to ensure that officials safely reopened schools to in-person instruction following extended school closures in the spring. The ability to offer high quality healthcare services, such as COVID testing, on-site at the clinic has been a tremendous asset in combating the virus as educators maintain a safe and secure learning environment.
Because of the success of this innovative project, Calhoun City Schools will continue to seek collaborative partnerships that will benefit both the students and the community. The clinic is one example where CCS saw the need and set out to meet that need. It’s leading edge and providing great things for the schools and community.