Police say man arrested for 2002 killing
LAWRENCEVILLE — Police in suburban Atlanta say a man has been arrested in Washington state and charged with murder in a 2002 cold case killing.
Titus Norwood, 43, was arrested Wednesday for the September 2002 slaying of 30-year-old Weldon Mills in Norcross, Gwinnett County police said in a news release Thursday. Police say the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office will arrange for Norwood to be sent back to Georgia to face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Norwood was arrested by the Lacey Police Department in Washington.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Norwood had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Mills was found lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex dead from a gunshot wound to the back of his neck, the release says. The case was assigned to the homicide unit, but no one was ever charged.
The cold case unit and an investigator from the county district attorney's office decided last year to take another look at the case. The investigators traveled to multiple states and interviewed many witnesses, including some who hadn't previously spoken to police, the release says.
That gave them enough probably cause to charge Norwood in the killing which appears to have been drug related, the release says.
Judge won't halt salvage of capsized ship on Georgia coast
SAVANNAH — A federal judge ruled she will not halt removal of a capsized cargo ship along the Georgia coast while a salvage company that lost the job to a competitor sues the U.S. Coast Guard.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said an injunction delaying work to dismantle the South Korean freighter Golden Ray would be "averse to the public interest." The ship with 4,200 cars still in its cargo decks has been beached off St. Simons Island since September. Experts concluded the wreck will have to be cut into pieces.
"As long as it remains in the Saint Simons Sound, this community's waterways, coastline, and various important forms of marine life face an imminent environmental threat," Wood said in her ruling Tuesday. "Time compounds that threat."
The salvage firm Donjon-SMIT filed suit in February after the Coast Guard allowed the ship's owner to replace the company with a competitor willing to remove the ship in larger chunks. By allowing the switch, the lawsuit said, the Coast Guard violated the 1990 Oil Pollution Act that requires shipowners to designate salvage responders in advance.
The judge acknowledged in her ruling that Donjon-SMIT faces irreparable financial losses as salvage operations move forward. But she rejected the company's argument that the Coast Guard officer overseeing the multi-agency response team abused his authority.
Man drives into patrol car after threatening to shoot wife
BONHAM — A Georgia man threatening to shoot his wife drove into a patrol car, authorities said.
Richard Nicholas Head was charged last Thursday on a dozen charges including, aggravated assault and fleeing police, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
According to an incident report by the Fannin County Sheriff's Office, Head drove around his wife's car to hit the patrol car responding to his wife's 911 call before fleeing the scene.
He was caught by another deputy after a brief chase, the report said.
Head's wife told authorities the pair got into an argument where he threatened to shoot her if she stopped her car at any of her friends' homes.
During the altercation, the pair pulled over separately in a church parking lot where Head punched her car window when she refused to roll them down, she said.
When she began to drive away, Head hit her vehicle head-on and threatened to shoot her, the report added.
