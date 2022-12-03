Hammond

An aerial image of Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond.

 Contributed, File

Environmental advocates are calling into question Georgia Power’s plan for closing ash ponds adjacent to coal-burning power plants.

Jennette Gayer, director of Atlanta-based Environment Georgia, cited a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency denying an Ohio utility’s request to leave coal ash at a closed pond in contact with groundwater.

De-watering unit

An aerial image shows the dewatering technology adjacent to one of coal ash ponds at Plant Hammond in November 2020. The dewatering and closure of the three remaining coal ash ponds at Georgia Power’s plant west of Rome could take another 15 years to complete.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

